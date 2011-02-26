HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Former President Gerald Ford's Colorado Home For $11 Million

Curbed.com
image

Photo: Curbed.com

We caught a glimpse at the late Gerald Ford at his Washington, D.C., home right before taking office in 1974; now, here’s another look at how the 40th president lived.His Beaver Creek, Colo., home has just been put on the market by owner Kevin Hayes, who says he feels a “special connection” because Ford was in office during his time at West Point.

Listed for $10.995M, the eight-bedroom estate, complete with a sweet indoor pool and 600-bottle wine room, has hosted the likes of Clinton and Bush the Younger. Ford moved into the place in 1983 and sold it just before his death; details include the official Presidential seal engraved into the entryway, a plaque quoting John Adams, and a fireplace that was built to resemble the one in the White House’s State Dining Room.

The home has seven bedrooms

The formal dining area

There is a ski lodge feel to the decor

There's a separate building with indoor swimming pool, spa, and exercise room

The office

Curl up in front of the fire place after a long day skiing

Huge kitchen

Here's one of the bedrooms

What's a luxury home with no movie theatre?

Another one of the bedrooms with backyard access

Gorgeous bathroom with plenty of towel storage

The foyer

Ford's old pad isn't the only place with an indoor pool...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy An Incredible Chelsea Townhouse With The Pool In The Living Room For $11 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.