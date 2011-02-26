HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Former President Gerald Ford's Colorado Home For $11 Million

Photo: Curbed.com

We caught a glimpse at the late Gerald Ford at his Washington, D.C., home right before taking office in 1974; now, here’s another look at how the 40th president lived.His Beaver Creek, Colo., home has just been put on the market by owner Kevin Hayes, who says he feels a “special connection” because Ford was in office during his time at West Point.



Listed for $10.995M, the eight-bedroom estate, complete with a sweet indoor pool and 600-bottle wine room, has hosted the likes of Clinton and Bush the Younger. Ford moved into the place in 1983 and sold it just before his death; details include the official Presidential seal engraved into the entryway, a plaque quoting John Adams, and a fireplace that was built to resemble the one in the White House’s State Dining Room.

