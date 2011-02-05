Gerald Celente Says History Is Repeating: First Comes Depression, Then World War

Trend forecaster Gerald Celente says his theory that history is repeating is coming true.



Specifically he points to austerity riots and food riots as manifestations of the sort of tensions that led to the Second World War, in an interview with King World News.

“The experts… are saying what’s going on in Tunisia and Egypt, this is going on in Arab nations. Nah, this is the beginning of something much greater. Figure it out. Civil wars to regional wars to world wars. The Crash of ’29 equals the Panic of ’08. The Great Depression equals the Great Recession. World War Two equals the First Great War Of The 20-First Century.“

Celente has previously said that surging inequality (like in the twenties) and the collapse of the middle class will lead to an extended depression.

