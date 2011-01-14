GERALD CELENTE: Brace Yourself -- Our Society Is Going To The Dogs

In case you’re obsessing about normal problems like your food being overcooked, your clothes not fitting quite right, or your kids not doing their homework, don’t bother.



Because soon, says trend-forecaster Gerald Celente publisher of The Trends Journal, you’re going to have a lot more important things to worry about. (See video below)

Such as a huge spike in crime, as towns and cities are forced to cut back on police enforcement to pare their massive budget deficits.

And higher taxes, as the government tries to save its own skin by producing revenue any way it can.

And a loss of liberty, as the government tries to preserve its own power by tracking every aspect of your life.

Fortunately, says Celente, civilisation itself will not collapse. But it’s going to get really bad for a while.



