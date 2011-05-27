GERALD CELENTE: The Spanish Are Picking Up Where The Egyptians Left Off, And By Winter The Revolution Will Be Global

Trend forecaster Gerald Celente gives a preview of his Summer Trends Journal in an interview with King World News.



Celente says riots from Iran to Spain are the beginning of another world war, precipitated by food prices, unemployment and inequality. Last year he claimed that 2011 would bring “Off With Their Heads 2.0” and the prediction is going well so far.

We transcribed just part of one answer from his breathless interview with Eric King:

What’s constant in all of these uprisings are the few factors that are undeniable. Food prices at all time highs. Unemployment at record highs. You have 18 to 28 year olds holding university degrees in worthlessness that can’t get jobs. Go look what happened in Egypt. Average wage 10 dollars a day, and that’s if you’re doing well. And you know the deal. You’re smart. This is different from the old feudal age. In the neo-feudal age the people know the score.

…

What hasn’t been in the news is what has happened in Spain, and that’s the big news. Young people have wised up. They know the score. Those are the people that are ahead of all of these revolutions. They know that voting for either of the major parties in Spain means more of the same. It’s like voting for the Gambino crime family or the Bananno crime family. And they want a third way. And they’re picking up where the Egyptians left off. They’re going out into the streets and they’re not leaving the streets, because again, when you lose everything and have nothing left to lose, you lose it. These are young people, as I said, with university degrees in worthlessness, they’re internet connected, it’s journalism 2.0, they’re getting everyone out to join them, because they know now that if they don’t fight against the machine, the machine is going to grind them up. These revolutions are going to spread over the summer throughout Europe. By the winter it’s going to go global.

Hear more from the fascinating Celente at KWN >

