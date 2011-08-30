Gerald Celente Disses Roubini After Moving 100% Into Gold

Photo: KWN

Notorious trend forecaster Gerald Celente has been fairly accurate of late, predicting a double dip and revolutions around the world.He drops some more wisdom in an interview with King World News:



“What did Roubini say? Gold would be lucky to go to $1,100 an ounce. Where is it now? Flirting between the high $1,780s and $1,900s. There are a number of people like myself and others that believe it’s going much higher. You know I used to be in Swiss Francs (along with gold), I am not in Swiss Francs anymore. I got in (Swiss Francs) about a year and a half ago and did very well, but I’ve transferred everything I own into gold, I’m now totally invested in gold.“

More at KWN.

