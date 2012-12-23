GERALD CELENTE: The Financial Collapse Of 2013 Will Be Worse Than The Great Depression

Photo: TheAlexJonesChannel / YouTube

Forget the Mayan Apocalypse.Gerald Celente, the popular trends forecaster of Trends Research, cites the work of a former Treasury official and warns that the bonds are in a massive bubble that will burst in 2013 in what will be a financial collapse like nothing we’ve seen before.



He recently spoke about it in an interview with King World News:

This piece is being penned by Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, the former Assistant Treasury Secretary under Ronald Reagan. And he is convinced that the bond bubble is about to burst. This cannot continue to go on the way it is. Everyone knows that the whole game is rigged, and so is this….

The whole game is rigged. It’s ready to go down, and Dr. Paul Craig Roberts believes it’s ‘Bonds Away’ in 2013 as the bond bubble explodes and brings about a financial disaster even worse than the Great Depression.

…

Because the whole world is being propped up by these phony bonds and it’s going to collapse. It has to happen. Interest rates are going to start going up, and when they do the bond bubble explodes. You cannot keep interest rates at zero for this amount of time and expect anything other than disaster to follow.

Speaking of the the recent sell-off in gold prices, Celente is convinced that the metals market is being manipulated.

