Plus-size model blasts brands that use curvy women to get noticed

Georgina Burke is sick of how plus-size women are depicted.

The model — who is also plus-size and has modelled for brands like Torrid — told Elle that she doesn’t like how the media has been portraying curvy women as novelites.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s almost like brands feature plus models for the shock value, to get noticed,” she said to the website. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

She’d prefer if curvier women were seamlessly incorporated into ad campaigns.

“Those campaigns should just be released, and it just happens, and then another one should be released. It shouldn’t just happen occasionally,” she said. “We need a happy medium of using a plus model and then shooting a straight-size model too and intertwining them instead of segregating everything. And I wish people in the industry didn’t have the misconception that ‘plus’ models are not as agile or we can’t move or that we’re not able enough as a straight-size model because they think our size restricts us.”



There has been a call for retailers to embrace plus-size women. Last year, model Brittany Cordts posted a petition on Change.org for Victoria’s Secret to showcase larger models, and brands like Aerie have been featuring un-retouched images of girls of all sizes. (Aerie, arguably, is one of the few brands that has mastered the art of seamlessly weaving women of varying shapes into its campaigns.)

Lane Bryant has also drawn attention to the plus-size market. It garnered praise for its campaign #I’mNoAngel, which was a direct blow at Victoria’s Secret. Its campaign from this fall, #PlusIsEqual, while a call for body acceptance, was a cold reminder that the majority of consumers need to be taught that all bodies are beautiful.

Recently, model Ashley Graham expressed a similar feeling about the industry when she told Elle that she hates the term ‘real women.’

“You know, I don’t like to use the words ‘real women,’ honestly. I like to use the word woman. And I say that because there are so many women out there who are naturally thin, or are naturally curvy, and I think when we start putting a label on the type of woman it gets misconstrued and starts to offend people. At the end of the day we just all want to be known as women or models or actresses or whatever,” she said to the website.



Burke’s comments seem to echo that sentiment.

As she put it to Elle: “When anybody asks me, ‘What do you do?’ I’m say, ‘I’m a model — just on a grander scale.’ That’s all it is.”

