Democratic victories in Georgia put Democrats in control of the Senate. But it's unclear if Warnock and Ossoff can be seated before President Trump leaves office

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock greet each other onstage at an event in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Dec. 28, 2020.

Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s victories in Georgia’s Jan. 5 run-off election will put the Democrats in control of the Senate. But it’s unclear how quickly they will be sworn in.

Once they are seated, the Senate will be split 50-50, with 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the tie-breaking vote after she is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Georgia counties have until Jan. 15 to certify their results, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until Jan. 22 to certify the election results for the state.

Raffensperger told CNN he would complete the process “as soon as we can” but did not commit to an exact date.

With less than two weeks to go before President-elect Biden takes office, Democrats are considering impeachment proceedings against President Trump and passing $US2,000 relief checks for Americans.

Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler by over 83,000 votes. Ossoff defeated Republican David Perdue by a slimmer margin of about 44,000 votes, but Perdue conceded on Friday.

The results in both races could change slightly because military and overseas ballots that are received by Friday will still be counted, so long as they were postmarked by the Jan. 5 runoff date. But experts say that the Democrats prevailed by enough votes to avoid a lengthy recount process.

Georgia counties have until Jan. 15 to certify their results, and the state’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, has until Jan. 22 to certify the election results. Raffensperger told CNN that he would complete the process “as soon as we can” but would not commit to completing the process ahead of the inauguration.

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters Campaign ads for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are seen on a wall near the John Lewis mural in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

But it’s not clear that the Senate will have to wait on Georgia. Because the US Constitution empowers Congress to be the final judge of elections and qualifications of its members, the Senate could immediately seat Warnock and Ossoff with unanimous consent, a process where a measure can pass so long as no member voices opposition.

Georgia State University constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said it is possibleâ€”but not probableâ€”that the Senate will seat both men without formal state certification.

“I don’t see the Senate going out of its way to recognise or to seat the two Georgia senators before that certification process happens,” Kreis said, though he added he expects Raffensperger to move quickly.

“Given the uncertainty and the instability of the moment, I think the last thing anybody wants to do is to rush a process or to make anything seem irregular in order,” he said.

Congress has seated members before formal certification in the past. After the death of Georgia Congressman John Lewis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in Lewis’ replacement, Kwanza Hall just two days after Hall’s Dec. 1 electionâ€”nearly two weeks before Georgia formally certified Hall’s victory on Dec. 16.

With less than two weeks left before President Donald Trump’s term expires, Congress could take up another COVID relief package. And with a growing number of Democrats calling for Trump’s immediate removal from office, the Senate might be called upon to hold a second presidential impeachment trial if the House were to pass articles of impeachment.

Warnock called for Trump’s impeachment on Thursday. Ossoff has not taken a position, but he did issue a statement calling on Republicans to “discard and disavow Trump once and for all, end its attacks on the electoral process, & commit fully to the peaceful transfer of power.”

As candidates, Warnock and Ossoff backed a Democratic proposal, also supported by Trump, for $US2,000 direct payments to be sent to Americans as relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Both men are also in favour of rejoining the Paris Agreement and have proposed plans to combat the effects of climate change, though neither has endorsed the Green New Deal.

Both Ossoff and Warnock have described Lewis, the civil rights icon, as a mentor and said they would vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to restore voter-related protections that were rolled back by the Supreme Court in 2013.

