The New Billionaire Leader Of Georgia Has A Crazy Rags-To-Riches Story

Bidzina Ivanishvili

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Georgian billionaire whose coalition just won a majority in the country’s parliamentary election is also its richest man.Bidzina Ivanishvili, ranked No. 153 on Forbes’ billionaires list, will likely become prime minister of Georgia after the country’s extremely tense election Oct. 1.



Ivanishvili amassed his wealth amid the privatization rush following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He’s got some serious ties to Russia—ties that drew fire from his opponent Mikheil Saakashvili and conservative commentators in the American press.

Still there’s a lot more to the man who is about to lead perhaps America’s strongest ally in the former Soviet Union. His $6 billion net worth is half of Georgia’s GDP and from ski resorts to hotels to public parks, he’s touched just about every part of the state.

