Nation Of Georgia Goes Nuts After TV Network Shows Hoax About Russian Invasion

This is nuts.



A news network in the nation of Georgia doing a special about what a “worst case scenario” would look like, caused mass panic by running a report on a Russian invasion, which claimed that the President had been captured.

What makes this story particularly interesting is the suspicion that the Georgian government lead by President Mikheil Saakashvili was behind the production of the 30-minute segment in order to foment anger at Russia.

Saakashvilli had once been the toast of Western leaders, who saw him as a reformist, but he seems to devolving into a joke.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.