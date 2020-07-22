Georgia is welcoming long-term visitors who are interested in working remotely from the country

Maya Karkalicheva/Getty Images The country sits on the borders of Asia and Europe.

The country of Georgia recently announced a new visa program targeted at self-employed, remote workers.

The program is designed for visitors who are interested in staying in Georgia for longer than six months.

Those interested will need to fill out an online application and obtain confirmation documents beforehand. Georgia’s Ministry of Economy has yet to launch the online application.

It’s important to note that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

The country of Georgia is filled with medieval castles, mountains, riverbanks, and rocky beaches. And its diverse landscapes could be your new office.

The country announced that it would be welcoming long-term visitors who are interested in working remotely from Georgia.

The program is part of the country’s reopening plan, and it aims to support the country’s tourism industry, which has been decimated due to the coronavirus.

Those interested will need to complete an application and obtain preliminary confirmation documents. This includes proof of travel insurance, a certificate of employment, and personal information. Upon arrival, visitors will be expected to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

There is no official application yet, but the Ministry of Economy is continuously updating its website.

“Georgia has the image of an epidemiologically safe country in the world and we want to use this opportunity. We are talking about opening the border in a way to protect the health of our citizens, but, on the other hand, to bring to Georgia citizens of all countries who can work remotely,” Natia Turnava, Georgia’s economy minister, told Agenda.ge, the government’s news site.

Georgia currently plans to open its borders to all international tourists on July 31, but this new visa program is for visitors interested in staying for longer periods.

At the time of writing, the country has 1,049 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 coronavirus deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.

This isn’t the first country to entice remote workers

Shutterstock.com Barbados announced its remote worker incentive July 1.

Some people are learning that their office jobs can be done anywhere, and a couple of tourist destinations are hoping to take advantage of that.

Barbados announced earlier this month that it is planning to introduce a “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp” that would allow visitors to live and work on the island for up to a year.

The plans are designed to support the country’s tourism industry while offering visitors a break from their tiny apartment or urban home.

