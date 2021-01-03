Trump urges people to 'get ready to vote' in Georgia just hours after calling the Senate runoff elections 'both illegal and invalid'

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Georgia Senate runoff elections are “both illegal and invalid.”

He cited a bipartisan legal agreement as being proof of unconstitutionality – a claim that courts have rejected.

Hours later, Trump urged his Twitter followers to “get ready to vote on Tuesday.”

Trump will attend a rally in Georgia on Monday for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted that the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs are “both illegal and invalid.”

Just hours later, Trump vowed to “rally” for both Republican candidates â€” Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue â€” and told Georgians to “get ready to vote on Tuesday.”

In the initial three-part Twitter thread alleging fraud, Trump claimed that Tuesday’s vote would be illegitimate because of one of the state’s legal settlements.



Read more:









Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won’t budge on Inauguration Day





“The Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections,” the president wrote.

Before even discussing the massive corruption which took place in the 2020 Election, which gives us far more votes than is necessary to win all of the Swing States (only need three), it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

….is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

The consent decree, a bipartisan agreement signed in March, established standards for verifying signatures on absentee ballots. Legal attempts to prove that this decree is unconstitutional have all failed.

Other legal challenges to overturn the election results, such as L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell’s attempt to decertify Georgia’s results, have also been thrown out.

Despite Trump inaccurately dismissing Tuesday’s two Senate runoffs as illegitimate, he still urged his followers to vote.

Will be in Georgia on Monday night, 9:00 P.M. to RALLY for two GREAT people, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. GET READY TO VOTE ON TUESDAY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2021

The elections will directly affect the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency. If Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock win, the Democratic Party will control the legislative and executive branches, allowing Biden to accomplish his legislative goals more easily.

Trump will speak at a rally in Dalton on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Milner later that afternoon.

The race is close and has seen both parties spending extraordinary amounts to help secure a Senate majority.

Since Election Day, Georgia Senate candidates and outside groups have spent $US480 million on advertising, according to AdImpact. It is now the most expensive Senate race ever.

According to a recent poll, the Democrats have a slight but widening lead.

More than 3 million people have already voted in the January 5 Senate runoffs, according to ABC News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.