Georgia Teen Allegedly Shot By Police Officer For Having Nintendo Wii Controller In His Hand

WSB-TV Christopher Roupe, a 17-year-old ROTC cadet at Woodland High School

The attorney for the family of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer at his front door claims the teen had nothing more than a Nintendo Wii controller in his hand, WSB-TV reports.

Christopher Roupe, 17, was shot on Friday by an unidentified Euharlee police officer who was executing a probation violation warrant against his father at the family’s mobile home, according to New York Daily News.

The female officer later told investigators that Roupe pointed a gun at her after he opened the door, WSB-TV reports.

“It just doesn’t add up,” Cole Law, the attorney representing the Roupe family, told WSB-TV. ” … The eyewitnesses on the scene clearly state that he had a Wii controller in his hand. He heard a knock at the door. He asked who it was, there was no response so he opened the door and upon opening the door he was immediately shot in the chest.”

Another witness told the station that Roupe supposedly opened the door with a BB gun. The officer was later seen by witnesses in tears after realising she had shot the teen at point-blank range.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation — standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

