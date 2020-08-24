Georgia Tech has reported over 250 coronavirus cases amid students' return to campus

- Georgia Tech reported at 251 cases of coronavirus cases as of August 22, according to the University’s daily tracking report.
- Georgia Tech reopened last Monday and by Saturday alone, the university reported dozens of students testing positive for coronavirus, including a cluster of at least 17 cases from students in Greek Life housing.
- Meanwhile, the University of North Carolina, one of the first colleges to reopen in August, reported at least 135 positive coronavirus tests within a week and suspended in-person classes.
Georgia Tech on Saturday reported at least 251 cases of coronavirus in the campus community thus far in August, according to the university’s daily report.
Nearly three dozen cases were reported on Saturday. Among them included a cluster of Greek housing residents – with at least 17 confirmed positive – in addition to staff members working in residence halls and students living on or off-campus.
Classes for the new academic year officially began last Monday. That day, several students were sent home to isolate, according to the university report.
It remains unclear if the university plans to suspend in-person classes in light of the number of coronavirus cases. Georgia Tech did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Meanwhile, a number of schools have changed their plans for re-opening.The University of Notre Dame, for example, suspended in-person classes for two weeks after 146 students tested positive within eight days after classes started in session.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was one of the first colleges to reopen in August, but after reporting at least 135 positive tests within the first week, the school announced plans to suspend in-person classes.
The school newspaper described the outbreak at UNC as a “clusterf—,” with students telling Business Insider they were frustrated administrators “weren’t listening” to the community’s concerns.
