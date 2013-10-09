Georgia Tech Is Investigating A Fraternity Over An Email On 'Luring Your Rapebait'

The Georgia Institute of Technology is investigating a fraternity after one of its members allegedly sent an email with the subject line “Luring your Rapebait,” The Atlanta Journal–Constitution reports.

The email, reportedly sent by an unnamed student in the Phi Kappa Tau chapter at Georgia Tech, details “how to mack and succeed at parties” by getting girls intoxicated and dancing with them. You can read the full email at Total Frat Move — whose writer called it “the rapiest tangent I’ve ever seen.”

The AJC reports that the fraternity has placed itself on probation and suspended the member accused of sending the email.

In a statement to the paper, Georgia Tech said:

Georgia Tech is aware of this incident, and its Office of Student Integrity is currently engaged in an investigation to determine the facts. Phi Kappa Tau’s national office, as well as Tech’s student-led Interfraternity Council, are also reviewing the matter to determine whether to take any independent action. The Institute does not condone this type of behaviour and continues to provide resources and education designed to create a supportive campus environment for all students, even those who exercise extremely poor judgment.

Phi Kappa Tau’s national office also released a statement, saying, “The referenced email is extremely inappropriate and does not reflect the values of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, Alpha Rho chapter or Georgia Institute of Technology.”

