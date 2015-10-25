Georgia Tech returns blocked field goal 80 yards as time expires to stun undefeated Florida State

Florida State thought they were attempting a game-winning field goal with the worst-case-scenario being overtime. They couldn’t have been more wrong.

With four seconds remaining in a 16-16 game against Georgia Tech, Florida State attempted a game-winning 56-yard field goal. It was blocked.

That’s when the magic happened and Georgia Tech won the game. WOW!

