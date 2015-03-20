Georgia State coach falls off his chair in joy after his son wins game with miracle 3-pointer

Georgia State upset 3rd-seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a play so wild it made the coach fall off his chair.

GSU coach Ron Hunter, who tore his achilles celebrating getting into the tournament, spent the game coaching from a wheeled chair.

When his son, guard R.J. Hunter, made a long, long 3-pointer with two seconds left to win the game, Hunter went so nuts he toppled over in joy.

The full play:





A close-up GIF of PURE JOY:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.