An intramural basketball player hit the most ridiculous buzzer-beater you will ever see

There are all sorts of buzzer-beaters and full-court shots, but you have probably never seen anything like what happened during a recent Georgia Southern intramural basketball game.

The video below was posted by the GSU intramurals Twitter account and we are assuming it has not been doctored at all.

It is unclear what the complete set of circumstances is. We do know that the blue team is inbounding the ball at the other end of the court and has less than a second left on the clock.

The shot is great, but let’s also take a moment to appreciate the reaction of the referee in front of the camera. He is so shocked he doesn’t even know what to do.

