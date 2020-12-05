Meet Kelly Loeffler: The Georgia senator at the centre of a critical January runoff election who has deep ties to Wall Street

Dustin Chambers/Getty Images Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks after being endorsed by Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene during a joint press conference on October 15.

Following November 3rd’s jungle special election, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on January 5 for her seat.

The race is one of two runoff elections in the state that will determine control of the US Senate.

Loeffler grabbed headlines following a media report in March that said she sold stocks following a private meeting briefing senators on the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Loeffler has said all trading decisions for her and her husband’s investment portfolio are made by multiple third-party advisors.

Loeffler, who was a long-time exec at the Intercontinental Exchange, is half of one of the most powerful couples on Wall Street.

Her husband is Jeff Sprecher, the founder, CEO, and chairman of ICE and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

As ICE has grown into one of the largest exchange operators in the world, so too has the couple’s wealth, which has been reported at more than $US500 million.

In March, Business Insider interviewed a half-dozen people who dealt or worked directly with Loeffler, Sprecher, or both, about how the couple operates together.

Click here to read the full profile of Loeffler and Sprecher.

This story was originally published March 28th.

Kelly Loeffler knows how to tell a story.

An entire career working in investor relations and corporate communications will do that. From running both teams at the Intercontinental Exchange, one of the largest exchange operators in the world and parent company to the New York Stock Exchange, to transitioning to chief executive at Bakkt, a digital-currency startup owned by ICE, Loeffler understands the importance of strong messaging.

It’s a skill that’s proved vital in helping her husband, Jeff Sprecher, the founder and CEO of ICE and chairman of NYSE, grow the company from the ground up. The two have built an incredible fortune, reportedly north of $US500 million, while turning the exchange operator into one of the most vital market-structure players in the world.

December 2019 brought a new achievement for Loeffler: US Congress. Loeffler, a Republican, was selected as interim senator for her home state of Georgia.

But Loeffler, who was sworn into her seat in January, has faced a series of negative public headlines early in her political career. That culminated with a mid-March report by The Daily Beast about Loeffler’s sale of stocks following closed-door Senate meetings on the coronavirus.

And while the senator has said her and her husband’s portfolio is managed by a third-party, it hasn’t removed the spotlight from one of the most powerful couples on Wall Street.

Business Insider interviewed a half-dozen people who dealt or worked directly with Loeffler, Sprecher, or both, about how the couple operates together. They painted a picture of two workaholics that rarely showed any signs of their relationship when at the company, and also shed light on Loeffler’s move into politics.

Read the full story here:



