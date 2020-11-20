There is 'no doubt' Joe Biden won Georgia, says Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

“There is no doubt” that Joe Biden won, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told Atlanta network WSB-TV. “The numbers support that. So does the audit.”

President-elect Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 14,000 votes, according to Decision Desk HQ data published by Insider.

It is the first time a Democrat has won the state since 1992.

Raffensperger told Atlanta’s local Fox affiliate this week that he and his wife have received death threats over his refusal to legitimise the president’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.

President-elect Joe Biden clearly won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, the state’s top elections official â€” an elected Republican â€” said Thursday, adding that he hasn’t seen any evidence to support the Trump campaign’s conspiracy theories about a stolen vote.

A hand tally of some 5 million ballots was completed late Wednesday and confirmed Biden’s win, the Associated Press reported.

After the audit, Biden’s led by 12,284 votes, according to The Washington Post.

The results are expected to be certified on Friday.

Developing next live at 5 on @wsbtv – @GaSecofState tells me the statewide audit results are in and there's "not a thimble full of difference" between the hand & manual recount. He says he has no doubt Joe Biden has won Georgia pic.twitter.com/9PO9C6t8Bu — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 19, 2020

Outgoing President Donald Trump and his legal team have baselessly claimed that there was significant voter and electoral fraud in the Republican-led state.

Raffensperger, however, said he has “not seen any evidence of that,” and certainly nothing that would warrant overturning the results.

“It doesn’t work out,” he said. “The numbers aren’t there.”

