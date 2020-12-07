Sidney Powell's Trump lawsuit is the stuff of 'mythos' and has no basis in reality, Georgia officials said in bid for dismissal

Ben Margot/AP Attorney Sidney Powell at a campaign rally.

A lawsuit filed by Republican lawyer Sidney Powell seeking to overturn Georgia’s election results is the stuff of “mythos,” a group of officials wrote in a joint filing Saturday.

The request was a response to a 1,000-page filing from lawyers Lin Wood and Powell, who had once been part of Trump’s legal team, alleging fraud in Georgia’s voting system.

“Their claims would be extraordinary if true, but they are not,” the Georgia officials added.

“Much like the mythological ‘kraken’ monster after which Plaintiffs have named this lawsuit, their claims of election fraud and malfeasance belong more to the kraken’s realm of mythos than they do to reality,” said a Saturday joint filing by the defendants, including Gov. Brian Kemp.

The filing, in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, is the latest in a back-and-forth spat between Powell and election officials. It’s a direct response to a 1,000-page filing made late last week by Powell, who was once on President Donald Trump’s legal team, and Lin Wood.

Powell called it a “kraken.” It included screenshots of Facebook conversations alleging voter fraud, affidavits of “concerned citizens” following ballot-carrying trucks, and allegations that the state’s digital voting system was rigged. They alleged that Georgia’s election results shouldn’t have been certified pending a full investigation.

That filing included everything other than facts, said the electors on Saturday.

Georgia said that Powell’s lawsuit was akin to asking “the State Election Board to ‘de-certify’ the results of the election and replace the presidential electors for Joe Biden (who were selected by a majority of Georgia voters by popular vote as provided by state law) with presidential electors for President Trump.”

They added: “Their claims would be extraordinary if true, but they are not.”

In the 53-page filing, Georgia elections officials stepped through a blistering point-by-point rebuttal of the fraud alleged by Powell and Wood, saying the federal election had been “the most secure in history,” including in Georgia.

In response to claims that Hugo Chavez, the deceased former president of Venezuela, had interfered in the Georgia election, officials said they’re just repeating conspiracy theories, not facts.

“The Plaintiffs â€” blinded by either willful ignorance or a lack of basic knowledge of Georgia elections â€” are incorrect,” Saturday’s filing said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday evening at a rally in Georgia in support of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both of whom are keen to keep their offices in the state’s run-off election.

The answer to the Democrat voter fraud is not to stay at home – that’s what Pelosi and Schumer want you to do. If you want revenge on the Democrats for their efforts to steal the Presidential election, where we are fighting hard, you have to show up and vote in RECORD numbers! pic.twitter.com/XAJ0F2JmeL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump told the cheering crowd, without offering any evidence.

