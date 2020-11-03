Georgia 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall

Georgia is a Republican stronghold and has voted for a Republican president in each of the last six elections. The state is home to competitive races in the House’s 6th and 7th Districts as well as two highly-anticipated Senate races.

The Senate delegation from Georgia, along with the state’s legislature and governor, is firmly Republican. Georgia’s delegation in the House is split: eight Republicans and four Democratic members. Georgia has 16 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

