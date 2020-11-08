A Georgia poll worker has been forced into hiding after being falsely accused of throwing out a ballot

Per a press conference that was posted by NBC News, a poll worker in Georgia has been forced into hiding after a video of him throwing out a list of instructions went viral online.

According to Fulton Election Director Rick Barron, online viewers were accusing the worker of throwing out a ballot and are sending him threats.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tensions are running high in the battleground state of Georgia as the vote count continues.

Fulton Election Director Rick Barron told the media that one of Fulton County’s fastest workers has been forced into hiding after a video of him throwing out a piece of paper went viral online.

Per a press conference posted to NBC, Barron said that online viewers were sending the poll worker threats and accusing him of discarding a ballot.

Barron explained that a review of the video was conducted and the paper being thrown out was not a ballot but in fact a list of instructions.

“He is currently in hiding.” Fulton Election Director Rick Barron says an election worker at State Farm was falsely accused of throwing out a ballot, video uploaded to Twitter and his personal info including car license plate were released #gapol #Election2020 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zGs0gq5F5v — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 6, 2020

With the worker’s personal information being released online, Barron said that he’s had to leave his house and stay with friends. He also had to shut down his social media pages and is afraid to drive.

“He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car and licence plate is out there,” Barron said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.