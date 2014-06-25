Georgia Police Left Two Teenagers In A Holding Cell With No Lights Or Food For An Entire Weekend

Douglas county courthouse The holding cell where the teens were kept

Two Georgia teenagers were left in a county courthouse holding cell from Friday to Monday with no food, lights, or toilet paper, Dave Huddleston WSB Atlanta reports.

“I’m embarrassed today as I can possibly be,” Douglas County

Sheriff Phil Miller told reporters.

The teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, had court appearances on Friday, and were locked in the holding cell after neither of their parents showed up.

“Nobody that works in security is supposed to leave that building at night without checking the cells, and it’s not a hard job to do,” Miller said, adding that eight to 10 officers were involved may lose their jobs once he completes the internal investigation.

