A Georgia police chief and an officer resigned after they were caught on bodycam footage using racial slurs ahead of a BLM march

WRBL reported that the Hamilton City Council asked both Allmond and Brooks to resign after a city employee found the footage and brought it to the Mayor’s Assistant.

A Georgia police chief and officer are both out of jobs after bodycam footage of the two using racial slurs was discovered this week.

Police Chief Gene Allmond and officer John Brooks of Hamilton County Police were caught on bodycam video ranting about slavery and the Black community hours before a Black Lives Matter march last June, according to WTVM.

In a six-minute video obtained by WTVM, both officers can be heard using the N-word and other profanities.

“F—â€¦Protests, son of a b— what is the matter with these f—— people?” Allmond said on the video. “I don’t own no slaves. My folks didn’t own no slaves. What are we talking aboutâ€¦ 200 f—— years ago?”

Allmond continues to talk about slavery saying all slaves had to do was “work.”

“I don’t know if this has any merit, back in the slave times, but there was a lot them mistreated. I don’t have any doubt about that,” Allmond said. “But for the most part, it seems to me like, they furnished them a house to live in, they furnished ’em clothes to put on their back, they furnished ’em food to put on their table, and all they had to do was f——‘ work.”

“And now, we give them all those things and they don’t have to work,” said Brooks.

WRBL reported that the Hamilton City Council asked both Allmond and Brooks to resign after a city employee found the footage and brought it to the Mayor’s Assistant.

Hamilton Mayor Pro-Tem Ransom Farley told WTVM that it was disgusting watching the video.

“I had to leave the room,” said Farley.

Allmond resigned on Monday and Brooks was terminated, WSB-TV reported.

