Georgia Lawmaker Wants To Make It Illegal To Photoshop People's Heads Onto Porn Stars

A Georgia politician wants to pass a law that would criminalise so-called lewd photoshopping, Fox News reports.State Rep. Earnest Smith had already been pushing the bill but got particularly worked up after discovering photos of his head photoshopped onto a porn star’s body on the Georgia Politics Unfiltered blog.



Blogger Andre Walker posted the images to protest the bill, which would make pasting someone into an obscene photo a misdemeanour punishable by a $1,000 fine, according to Fox.

Walker wrote on his blog:

I would simply remind Representative Smith that he’s a public figure, and just like someone had the protected right to depict former President George W. Bush as a monkey, I have the protected right to Photoshop the head of any elected official onto the body of anything I chose.

The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States protects all forms of speech, not just spoken word. That’s why House Bill 39 is so asinine. It attempts to regulate speech and I doubt it would stand up in a court of law.

When Savannah Now asked Smith if he was concerned about prohibiting parodies, which are protected by the First Amendment, he said, “No one has a right to make fun of anyone. You have a right to speak, but no one has a right to disparage another person. It’s not a First Amendment right.”

One anonymous lawmker shared his opinions on Smith, telling Fox News, “He’s the conductor of his own crazy train.”

