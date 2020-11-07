John Legend posts acapella cover of 'Georgia On My Mind' in tribute to the state as Joe Biden overtakes Donald Trump

Mark Makela/Getty Images John Legend is joined onstage by his wife, Chrissy Teigen, while performing before Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a drive-in election rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2020.

Singer John Legend posted a cover of ‘Georgia On My Mind’ in a tribute to the state minutes after Biden took the lead over Trump.

Legend uploaded a two-minute clip on Twitter featuring him singing the 1930 Hoagy Carmichael song, later popularised by various artists – most notably Ray Charles.

Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday. The state commands 16 electoral votes and has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1996 when Bill Clinton won.

Legend uploaded a two-minute clip on Twitter featuring him singing the 1930 Hoagy Carmichael song, which was later popularised by various artists, most notably Ray Charles, whose version became Georgia’s official state song in 1979.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

The singer finished the cover, which his wife, Chrissy Teigen, said he had been waiting five hours to post with: “I love you Georgia.”

The celebrity couple has been vocal critics of Trump and the Republican Party with Legend performing before the President-Elect’s vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, spoke at a drive-in election rally on November 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Newsweek reported that he addressed the crowd from his piano and said: “Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.

“The president isn’t strong: he’s a coward, and his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure.”

After Trump claimed, on Wednesday, he had won Pennsylvania despite the state not being called at the time of the tweet, Legend told his Twitter followers: “Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got.”

Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got https://t.co/Tpv1e65pF2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday and led by more than 1,000 votes as of 10 a.m. The state commands 16 electoral votes and has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1996 when Bill Clinton won.

As of Friday lunchtime, Biden led Trump by a slender 1,579 votes in the Southeastern state.

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, has confirmed there will be a recount in the state.

