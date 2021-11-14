A 1-year-old in Georgia who went missing for about 36 hours after a carjacking was found a mile away and reunited with his mother

Marlon priest, a US Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. Getty Images

A Georgia baby was returned safely to his mother after he disappeared for 36 hours.

Blaise Barnett was in his mother’s SUV car when a suspect hopped in and drove off last Wednesday.

He was reunited with his mother, Deonna Bray, after a woman spotted him about a mile away from where he went missing.

A Georgia 1-year-old who went missing last Wednesday after his mother’s car was stolen was found safe, according to authorities.

Deonna Bray’s son, Blaise Barnett, was in her car when a thief hopped into her 2002 Ford Explorer and drove off with the baby still inside the vehicle, ABC 7 reported.

According to the news station, Bray told local authorities left the child inside the car while she was unloading groceries into her Clarkston home at about 1 a.m.

-GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 11, 2021

Following a desperate search, Barnett was found in the vehicle over 36 hours later by a neighbor about a mile away from where he disappeared, according to WSB-TV.

“I instantly started crying, a rush of just happiness. I was speechless,” Bray told ABC 7.

According to officials, the baby was taken to a hospital for a check-up and was determined to be in “good condition,” the outlet reported.

ABC 7 reported that before the baby was rescued, authorities found Bray’s SUV. But the baby was not inside at the time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in investigating this case.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing, and we are following up on every lead that we got,” Sgt. Dustin Bulcher told WSB-TV.