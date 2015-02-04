HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lavish Georgia mansion cost $40 million to build but is now on the market for $14 million

Atlanta Fine HomesA saltwater pool sits in the foreground of the Rose Hill Estate.
A 35,000-square-foot mansion in the Atlanta metro area just went on the market for $US13.9 million.
That’s $US26 million less than the mansion’s mysterious current owners spent to build the lavish home — and they never even lived in it.
The gigantic house is currently one of the biggest homes for sale in the US, according to toptenrealestate.com.
It features an insane number of ridiculous touches, including 5 kitchens, 17 bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a home theatre, a gun room, a wine cellar, a saltwater pool, and so much more.
Atlanta Fine Homes has the listing.
The ridiculously lavish Rose Hill Estate is located in Suwanee, Georgia, which is about 35 miles north of Atlanta.
The town of Suwanee is routinely rated as one of the 10 best places to live in the US, appropriate for a house this luxurious.
The main residence is nothing short of huge, with a whopping 35,000 square feet of interior space. It's one of the 25 largest homes currently for sale in the US. All of that space includes...
The home is so big that it needs 20 HVAC units to heat and cool the entire space. A ton of rooms fill that space, including formal dining rooms, parlors, and eight bedrooms.
The mansion sits on 14.5 acres, most of it immaculately landscaped with patios, lamp posts, and water features.
They snake through the property, creating what the realtor calls 'every gardener's dream.' There's even a dedicated flower room full of refrigerators, sinks, and arranging tables.
The property around the house looks more like a wedding venue than a private residence. This grand patio is perfect for entertaining.
This amount of land would be a nightmare to deal with for snow removal, so don't worry -- it doesn't snow in Georgia TOO much.
Out back the luxurious amenities don't diminish at all. Curving staircases take you down from the main house to...
The current owners of the mansion never lived in the home they paid $40 million to build, and their identity still remains a mystery.
