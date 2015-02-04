HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lavish Georgia mansion cost $40 million to build but is now on the market for $14 million

Atlanta Fine Homes A saltwater pool sits in the foreground of the Rose Hill Estate.

A 35,000-square-foot mansion in the Atlanta metro area just went on the market for $US13.9 million.

That’s $US26 million less than the mansion’s mysterious current owners spent to build the lavish home — and they never even lived in it.

The gigantic house is currently one of the biggest homes for sale in the US, according to toptenrealestate.com.

It features an insane number of ridiculous touches, including 5 kitchens, 17 bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a home theatre, a gun room, a wine cellar, a saltwater pool, and so much more.

Atlanta Fine Homes has the listing.

