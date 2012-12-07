The Coolest Kindergarten Ever Is Made From An Old aeroplane

A man has created a top flight playschool in Rustavi, Georgia out of a retired Yakovlev 42 plane.



Headmaster Gari Chapidze brought the old plane from Tbilisi airport for an unspecified sum and arranged for it to be transported to Rustavi.

The refurbishment took several months and Mr Chapidze says he was concerned at first that people would not take to the idea, but the unique playpen has become a hit with the parents too.

Staff hope that in addition to being a fun place full of knobs to turn and buttons to push, playing on the aircraft will help children develop technically.

The kindergarten currently has 20 children, but many more have been added to the waiting list since the arrival of the aircraft.

Take the video tour:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

