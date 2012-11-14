Georgia Invites Ousted Florida Congressman Allen West To Run For Congress

If at first you don’t succeed at getting re-elected, try again in a different district?



That’s what the Georgia Republican Party has invited Florida Congressman Allen West to do, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after he appears to have lost his bid for re-election in his Florida congressional district.

“I would be glad to have him come back to Georgia and at some point run here,” Georgia GOP Chair Sue Everhart told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I would certainly try to help him because he has done his job. The way he ran his race didn’t in any way interfere with the job he did. He ran as a Republican, a conservative Republican.”

West is a native of Atlanta.

Everhart deemed him “one of the finest congressmen this country’s ever had.”

West’s Democratic opponent, Patrick Murphy, has been declared the winner of the Congressional race in Florida’s 18th District race. West, however, is demanding a full recount and has not conceded.

