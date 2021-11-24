A grandmother and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of a Georgia hotel in their pajamas after leaving a 3-star review, a report says

Hotels.com said it had temporarily removed the hotel from its site while it conducted an investigation. S3studio/Getty Images

A grandmother told WXIA a Georgia hotel kicked her out after she left a three-star review.

Shortly after flagging problems with the pool and toilet, police told her to leave, she said.

Hotels.com, where she left the review, has since removed the establishment from its site.

A grandmother and her six-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of a Georgia hotel after leaving a three-star review, per a report by local news outlet WXIA.

Susan Leger told the publication that police knocked on her door and asked her to leave hours after she checked in for her three-night September stay at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Helen, Georgia. The hotel is owned by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Leger said bookings and review site Hotels.com had emailed her asking for feedback. She told WXIA she left a three-star review and highlighted some problems with the hotel: “Rundown. Pool’s not open. Toilet doesn’t flush well.”

The hotel’s listing on Hotels.com notes that the pool is unavailable until around January 2022.

Leger said that at 8:40 p.m. the hotel manager rang her cell phone, telling her she had to leave and that he had already called the police. Leger told WXIA that she had initially thought it was a prank.

In records of the 911 call obtained by WXIA, the manager told the dispatcher: “We are getting ready to refund because they have reviewed that the room is dirty and the place is rundown.” He told the dispatcher that Leger had refused to leave, which she denied to WXIA.

Leger said that when the police then knocked at her door and asked her to leave, which she did.

She told WXIA that the police officer said it was within the law for the hotel to kick her out over a bad review.

In a police report obtained by WXIA, Officer William Barrett listed the reason for Leger’s removal as: “Leger had given the motel a bad review.”

Hotel manager Danny Vyas told WXIA that Leger had never reported the issues with the hotel.

“We can fix that, right? If you let us know. But she never let us know anything,” he said.

But in a second interview two months later, Vyas told WXIA that Leger and her granddaughter were actually kicked out of the hotel because they had made multiple complaints.

“They called me at least ten, 11 times in maybe one hour,” he said. “‘Sink is not working. Everything is not right.'”

The police officer helped Leger and her granddaughter find another room at a nearby hotel, per WXIA. The publication reported that Leger had pre-paid for the three-night stay via Hotels.com and that the Baymont didn’t refund her.

Leger requested a refund from Hotels.com but was told that the site had been unable to contact the property. It added that it needed to follow the terms and conditions of the booking, “which states refunds are not allowed,” per WXIA.

But the site issued Leger a full refund after WXIA contacted it for comment, two months after her stay. Hotels.com said on Tuesday that it had temporarily removed the hotel from its site while it conducted an investigation.

Hotels.com and Wyndham did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Hotels.com, the Baymont has a guest rating of 6.6 out of 10, and is classed as a 2.5-star hotel by the site.

“If you don’t want to be walking in your pajamas with your six-year-old granddaughter, don’t leave a review if you’re currently still at the place,” Leger told WXIA.