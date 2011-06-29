Georgia Home Owners Association Tells A Disabled Vet He Can't Live In Their Community

Sean Gittens

The group Homes For Our Troops announced yesterday it’s been prohibited by a Georgia homeowners association from building a home for a paralysed veteran.According to the Augusta Chronicle, the non-profit organisation has built over 100 homes for severely disabled vets across the country and this is the first time its been blocked.



The group builds handicap accessible homes whose cost would normally be far out of reach for disabled soldiers.

The Knob Hill Property Association in Augusta Georgia said it was concerned the project would lower property values.

Sgt. 1st Class Sean Gittens and his family family currently rent a property in the subdivision and say they resent having to move their children to a different school district.

Knob Hill representatives did not attend the press conference, but the president sent his regrets by email.

The family has decided to move because they no longer feel welcome.

