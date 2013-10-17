Georgia High School Students Punished For Sex Act In Cafeteria

Two students at Etowah High School in Woodstock, Ga. have been charged with misdemeanour public indecency after allegedly performing a sex act in their school cafeteria as others watched, local NBC affiliate WXIA

is reporting.

The Oct. 10 incident between the students — who were unnamed because they are minors — occurred after a female freshman was “dared” into participating.

From WXIA:

A female student allegedly made a sexual offer to a male classmate during lunch; the male classmate later told administrators that he thought this offer was a joke, but when the female student began to act upon it, the male student said he stopped her.

It was unclear what the actual sex act was, but WXIA reported that fellow students helped block other students and faculty from seeing what was happening, while others recorded the incident on their cell phones.

“They stacked up a bunch of books and book bags and people surrounded them so that nobody would see,” student Taylor Powell told WSB-TV.

Videos recorded of the incident were later deleted, according to WXIA, but not before getting passed around school. “The guy who recorded it, he sent it to people…a lot (of people),” one student told WSB-TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.