Gov. Brian Kemp's approval rating stands at 39% weeks after he reopened Georgia

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is getting poor marks from constituents over his handling of the coronavirus, according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll on several governors.

Just 39% of Georgian adults say they approve of Kemp’s performance.

Kemp, who was the first governor to spearhead a large scale reopening effort despite his state not meeting the CDC’s recommended criteria for doing so, is lagging far behind other governors in both parties.

Sixty-five per cent of Georgians polled said their state has been “lifting restrictions too quickly.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has low support from constituent over his handling of the coronavirus after pushing hard to reopen the state early, according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

Only 39% of Georgian adults said they approve of his handling of COVID-19.

Kemp, a 57-year-old Republican, made headlines in mid-April when he became the first governor to announce a large scale reopening initiative, with sectors from hair salons to bowling alleys opening their doors despite the Peach State not meeting the CDC’s recommendations for a requisite decline in cases and other factors.

In the poll, Republican and Democratic governors who have overseen more stringent stay-at-home measures saw high approval ratings, such as Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has 86% approval.

Despite 56% of Americans overall saying their state has gone about business restrictions “about right,” 65% of Georgians responded by saying their state has been “lifting restrictions too quickly.”

The divergent polling results come as President Donald Trump continues to push states to reopen businesses more quickly, blaming Democratic governors for dragging their feet for political reasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.