Georgia will recertify election results after recount, once again confirming Biden's win

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Monday that he would certify the state’s presidential election results after a recount completed last week confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

“It’s been 34 days since the election on November 3,” he said at a news conference. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged.”

This recount was the third vote count that was conducted Georgia. That includes the initial count and two reviews.

Biden edged out the president in Georgia by a little over 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes cast, making him the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since 1992.

Raffensperger’s statement stood in direct contrast to Trump’s continued efforts to overturn the state’s presidential election results, with Trump spreading debunked claims about widespread fraud and voting irregularities.

However, Georgia’s recount â€” the second review that’s been conducted after the initial count â€” simply confirmed Biden’s already-certified victory over Trump in the state. Biden edged out the president in Georgia by a little over 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes cast, or a 0.26% margin, making him the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the conservative-leaning Southern state since 1992.

Since Georgia law allows candidates to request recounts when the margin is within 0.5%, the Trump campaign requested a recount, which revealed a Biden lead of 12,670 votes after vote total discrepancies were resolved in a few counties. Once the recount results are classified as official results, the affected counties then have to recertify their final results.

As of late Monday morning, Raffensperger’s office was awaiting the recertification results from Coffee County, according to AP. Once those figures have been submitted, Raffensperger will recertify the results with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp then recertifying the state’s 16 presidential electors who will vote in the Electoral College on December 14.

For weeks, Trump has harshly criticised both Raffensperger and Kemp for utilising Dominion voting machines in the state. Days after the election was called for Biden, Trump shared a debunked conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems, an election-software company that was used by battleground states, including Georgia, as Business Insider previously reported.

Raffensperger has reiterated that Georgia conducted a fair election and refuted any claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts tell us a different story,” Raffensperger said on Monday.

On Saturday, just hours before Trump was set to arrive in the state to headline a campaign rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, he implored Kemp to call a special legislative session to overturn the election results and install pro-Trump electors.

Kemp declined to take up the request.

