'I screamed in my car': A Georgia election official debunks Trump's 'ridiculous claims' from the president's leaked phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images Gabriel Sterling, Voting Systems Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, implored for political leaders to condemn threats and violence against election workers.

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling fact-checked a wide range of President Donald Trump’s new and old baseless election and voter fraud claims on Monday.

Sterling’s weekly news conference came after multiple news organisations published audio of a stunning hour-long call where Trump pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reverse the election results.

Sterling said that he “screamed into his computer” and “screamed in his car” when he heard Trump repeating debunked conspiracies about ballots being tampered with at State Farm Arena.

“Again, this is all easily, provably, false. Yet, the president persists. And by doing so, undermines Georgians’ faith in the election system, especially Republican Georgians,” Sterling said.

In a news conference Monday, Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling tried to fact check as many of President Donald Trump’s election and voter fraud claims as possible.

Monday’s press conference was the latest in a series of news conferences that Sterling has dubbed “anti-disinformation Mondays” or “Groundhog Day Mondays” of refuting the same general falsehoods and misconceptions about the November election.

Sterling, at times appearing exacerbated, emphasised that the state has conducted a thorough audit of its results and that voters should not “self-censor” by refusing to vote in Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections because of Trump’s mischaracterization of the November election as fraudulent.

Visibly and audibly exasperated, Georgia top elections official Gabriel Sterling is not holding back, going through and refuting Trump’s false claims point by point. “This is all easily, probably false, yet the President persists” pic.twitter.com/q5oXvCK9qJ — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) January 4, 2021

The news conference came on the heels of a leaked phone call between the president and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump urged him to “find” thousands of votes that would retroactively flip the Peach State’s results in his favour.

Sterling was flanked on Monday by a large chart showing Trump’s accusations juxtaposed with facts on how Georgia conducts its elections.

“We see nothing in our investigations of any of these data claims that shows nearly enough ballots to change the outcome,” Sterling said.

Sterling debunked a series of false claims about Georgia’s election in rapid succession:



Sterling refuted an oft-repeated false conspiracy about ballots being tampered with and pulled out of suspicious suitcases at State Farm Arena, noting that the full video footage of everything that happened that day had been posted and reviewed by local news organisation WSB-TV.

Sterling said that he “screamed into his computer” and “screamed in his car” when he heard Trump repeating a false version of the events on his call with Raffensperger, adding that Trump’s legal team “watched the entire tape, and from our point of view, intentionally mislead the state senate…about this” at an election integrity hearing.

He also clarified that, contrary to some false claims, workers did not scan the same ballots multiple times, noting that every county’s tally sheets are available on the Secretary of State’s website.

Sterling debunked the Trump legal team’s claim that 2,056 felons illegally voted in Georgia’s elections, stating that the Secretary of State’s office had identified only 74 potential votes possibly cast by ineligible felons.

He also refuted the Trump team’s claim that as many as 66,248 underage voters cast ballots in the November election, stating that only four 17 year-olds requested mail ballots because they were set to turn 18 by Election Day.

Sterling said that contrary to the Trump team’s claims, 2,423 unregistered voters did not cast ballots.”You can’t do it. There cannot be a ballot issued to you, there’s no way to tie it back to you, there’s no way to have a name to correspond back to unless they’re registered voters, so that number is zero,” he said.

Sterling added that 1,043 voters who the Trump campaign claimed to have voted illegally from a PO Box were really registered at multi-family homes. “So far, everyone we’ve seen…is in a multi-family building, like an apartment. We have not seen anyone registering to vote at a USPS P.O. Box,” he said.

Sterling said the Secretary of State’s office found no evidence of voters registering or voting without being registered after the voter registration deadline.

Sterling said the Secretary of State’s office was investigating 395 possible cases of double voting but had not found a confirmed case yet. “We’re talking handfuls, not tens of thousands,” Sterling said of potential fraudulent votes.

Sterling debunked several of Trump’s baseless claims attacking voting technology made by Dominion Voting Systems, stating both that there is no evidence of machines “flipping” votes. “Again, this is all easily, provably, false. Yet, the president persists. And by doing so, undermines Georgians’ faith in the election system, especially Republican Georgians,” Sterling said.

Sterling directly refuted more of Trump’s claims about Dominion in his call with Raffensperger, saying, “No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion Voting Machines. I don’t know what that means. That’s not a real thing.”

Addressing an allegation made during a recent Senate hearing, Sterling said there is no evidence of election equipment being hacked.”First of all, ballot marking devices and scanners, neither of them have modems. It’s very hard to hack them without modems, there’s nothing to talk to,” he said.

“There is no shredding of ballots going on, that’s not real, that’s not happening,” Sterling said.

