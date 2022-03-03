Georgia, another former Soviet state that Russia invaded, asks to join EU days after Ukraine application

European Commission President von der Leyen. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

Georgia, the former Soviet satellite state that Russia invaded in 2008, formally submitted an application to join the European Union on Thursday.

The move comes three days after Ukraine submitted its application to join the EU amid Russia’s invasion, which was in its eighth day on Thursday.

Georgia, like Ukraine, is a former Soviet satellite state that shares a border with Russia.

Russia sent troops into the country in what transpired to be a five-day conflict in 2008. After the war, Russia recognized two disputed territories — South Ossetia and Abkhazia — as independent states, though the Georgian government and the United Nations consider them Georgian territories under Russian occupation.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a statement Thursday: “History has made the European choice of the Georgian people a strategic goal. Since the day of gaining independence, our country has consistently continued to move in this direction, and today is another demonstration of our efforts.” It made no mention of Russia or Ukraine.

