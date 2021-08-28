A police captain who refused the vaccine and took the anti-parasitic ivermectin to combat COVID-19 dies from the virus

An anti-vaxx police officer has died in Georgia after a short battle with COVID-19.

Captain Joe Manning posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took the drug ivermectin.

The CDC has said ivermectin does not help prevent or treat coronavirus and can cause severe illness.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug instead of a vaccine has died of COVID-19.

Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office died on Wednesday after a short battle with the virus, according to local news station WSAV.

Sheriff Chuck Moseley said, “Captain Manning was an integral part of our family and our hearts are broken. Our love and prayers go forward to his family,” according to WSAV.”

After the announcement of his death, Facebook posts made by Manning circulated on social media.

In one post, Manning shared an image that said” “I am not vaccinated by choice and that’s my right.”

In another, Manning encouraged people to stock up on the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, frequently used to deworm horses, and increasingly being taken by people in a misguided attempt to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“OK Folks Wayne Feed and Seed has some liquid and paste Ivermectin get it while supplies last,” Manning wrote on Facebook.

Manning also wrote on Facebook that he had taken ivermectin himself, and criticized Facebook for disciplining him for spreading misinformation, The Independent reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said the drug does not help prevent or treat coronavirus, and this week issued a health advisory detailing an increase in severe illness caused by taking ivermectin.

Calls to US poison control centers about ivermectin exposures increased five-fold from the pre-pandemic baseline, with an especially sharp rise in July 2021, a CDC report said.

The Food and Drug Administration asked people to stop taking the drug, stating “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”