BUBBLE ALERT: Posing In Playboy Helps Woman Launch Her Own Currency Brokerage

Georgia Anderson, one of the women who posed in the May 2009 Playboy issue, the “Women of Wall Street” now runs an online brokerage.



For some reason Anderson is modest about her “Women of Wall Street” Playboy spread – she plays it down.

You want to know about the Playboy thing? Basically, I posed for Playboy for the Women of Wall Street and that was just something fun to do. I mean, I enjoyed the experience and everything, [but] it was not my job. Just a one-time experience that I’ve done.

But we’re happy to brag about it for her.

Anderson’s Playboy pose did nothing short of launch her a new career.

In fairness, she needed a new job after getting fired for posing in Playboy in the first place.

But as she points out, trading and nudity are not mutually-exclusive, they actually go very well together. And it was posing in Playboy’s “Women of Wall Street” issue that first awakened in her the entrepreneurial spirit and the idea to marry the two together.

From [the Playboy thing] I get some media experience and I decided to start something. I also decided to combine the experience I had as a Futures and Forex broker.

Because when I was working and had so many clients to manage, I realised that all these people need to connect and communicate. They’re always in front of their computers, and they need to have, at some point, a communication place.

That’s why the site does that. We do blogs, we do technical analysis daily, we chart. Sometimes it’s really about finance, sometimes we just make some jokes, to relax a little bit from the hard work.

Like Anderson says, the idea formed organically. There are a lot of guys in finance. Finance guys trade sometimes, but not all the time. Finance guys like girls in bikinis. Bingo!

Anderson’s online “adult” brokerage is a perfect marriage for people like Big Joe in Paris, France, Jens Fisher, and Scott Benson, a trader who’s uploaded topless shots of his own.

So it makes sense that there’s a cleavage shot of Georgia on her website, she told Benzinga. Not because the Playboy thing was actually a two time thing, but because she can pose in a bikini and be taken seriously on the stock market.

[The industry I work in is] male-dominated, that’s why on a bikini picture on my website. I proved my point, that a woman can be feminine and still work in finance and still have something to say. That’s what I try to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.