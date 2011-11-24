PHOTOS: These Are The Crazy Plans For A New Georgian Airport

Photo: UNStudio

Dutch architect firm UNStudio has come up with this audacious yet refined design for a new airport in Kutaisi, Georgia.The plans consist of a 4,000-square-meter departure hall complimented by a 55-meter-high control tower. Both incorporate a futuristic and original design.



The firm has also designed several other components for European airports, so why not head to its website to check out even more plans for the futures.

