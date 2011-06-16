HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $20 Million Georgia Estate On 80 Acres Of Land

Leah Goldman
This beautiful estate in Flowery Branch, Georgia is practically brand new (built in 2007) and on the market for $19.9 million.The property features a main house that has 17,700 square feet of space, an apartment, and a guest house.

Another amazing feature? The house has access to Flowery Branch Bay and permits for up to 54 boat slips.

It’s also very private and has tons of greenery surrounding it.

Here's an aerial view, private and right on the bay

The main house has about 17,000 square feet of space

State of the art kitchen

The dining room

One of the bedrooms

An elegant bathroom

There are many chandeliers throughout the house

Another one of the bedrooms

One of the boat docks

The beautiful bay

A lot of potential for boaters

