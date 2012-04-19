This 6-Year-Old Was Handcuffed For Throwing A Temper Tantrum In Class

Photo: YouTube

A 6-year-old elementary student near Atlanta, Georgia was handcuffed for throwing a temper tantrum at school, The Smoking Gun reports. Little Salecia Johnson was sent to the principal’s office at Creekside Elementary School in Milledgeville, Georgia for allegedly pushing two students and knocking items from her teacher’s desk, the website writes. Then, things really got out of hand.



According to the police report posted by The Smoking Gun:

Johnson began tearing items off the walls (calendars, photos, other misc. items), and throwing furniture (small shelf unit, books and other toys on display)….Johnson was observed biting the door knob of the office and jumping on the paper shredder and attempted to break a glass frame above the shredder.

After the police officer tried to calm her down, Salecia began fighting with the officer. She was put in handcuffs and charged with simple battery of a school teacher, unruly juvenile and damage to property.

In a television interview posted after the incident, Salecia complains that the officers hurt her hands. Her mother and aunt say that police overreacted to her tantrum.

