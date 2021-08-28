2 unvaccinated child daycare center employees were found dead at home from COVID-19 on the same day

People are seen at a protest against masks, vaccines, and vaccine passports outside the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on March 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Two unvaccinated women who work together were found dead at their home due to complications of COVID-19.

Two of their co-workers also currently have the virus.

Statesboro county, where the women were from, has a low vaccination rate.

Two day care colleagues from Georgia were found dead in their homes on August 22nd, having died from COVID-19.

Both women were unvaccinated.

A third employee of the Sugar and Spice Child Care center in Statesboro is in hospital with COVID-19, with a fourth being infected but not hospitalized, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the News Observer.

Manequeia Freeman and Leslia McClain – whose ages have not been released – were both found by next of kin, Futch told the local news outlet.

Vaccination rates in Statesboro, Bulloch County – where the two women lived and worked – are low, with only 20% to 29% of residents being fully vaccinated.

Across the state of Georgia, 50% of people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 43% having received a full dose.

The unfortunate deaths come as the USA struggle with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

A number of organizations, including the CDC and PAHO, are now calling COVID-19 the “pandemic of the unvaccinated“, with new CDC data showing that unvaccinated people are up to 29x more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people.

The study also showed that unvaccinated people are 5x more likely to catch the virus.