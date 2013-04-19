Georgetown's Business School Will Now Offer A Meditation Class Inspired By Hedge Fund God Ray Dalio

YouTubeIt’s a well-known fact that hedge fund god Ray Dalio, who runs Bridgewater Associates, loves to meditate.



In fact, he has attributed the practice to his success as a hedge fund manager. Dalio is one of the world’s most successful hedge fund managers.

It looks like meditation is getting some serious attention in the business community.

Just last week, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business said it would offer meditation as a class, according to Reuters’ James Saft.

Reuters reports:

At a conference last week in Washington, Dalio expounded on how his practice of meditation has helped his investment performance. Georgetown University, at the same conference, announced it would begin to offer a semester-long class on the discipline at its graduate business school.

Now that sounds like an awesome class.

Now check out Dalio in this video explaining how meditation “was the biggest ingredient of whatever success I’ve had.”

Ray Dalio on Meditation from Meditation WCCM on Vimeo.

