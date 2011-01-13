How Georgetown Is Making Sure Rival Fans Don't Show Up To Its Biggest Game Of The Year

Photo: Kevin Coles via flickr

Last week, the BCS Title Game introduced sports fans to how rampant ticket speculation can screw fans out of tickets, and ticket exchanges out of their business models. Like any market that guarantees a quick buck, the system crashed.This week, we find a far less cynical and more ingenious way of preventing fans from getting their paws on coveted tickets. But only certain fans. Only fans of the visiting team. The visiting team that happens to be your biggest rival.



Known for gobbling tickets to the annual Georgetown-Syracuse game in D.C., Syracuse fans are being shut out of tickets to this year’s edition of the rivalry game. School administrators are doing their part to guarantee a huge home court advantage.

According to the CBSSports.com story, here’s how they’re doing it:

There are no tickets available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

To purchase the tickets from Georgetown, you must buy them as part of a mini-plan that includes games against Big East weaklings. So Syracuse fans have to shill out hundreds of dollars on games they have no interest in, just for the right to buy tickets to the game they actually do want.

Some Syracuse fans called Georgetown and found a way to purchase single game tickets. If they made a donation to Georgetown – their biggest rival – they could purchase tickets.

We love it. Sure, Syracuse fans take it as a matter of pride that they don’t need savvy ticket gimmicks to ensure their fans provide a true home court advantage. But they have an unfair advantage – they play in Syracuse, New York.

In a metropolis like D.C., there are hundreds of recent college graduates of all major universities, especially those in the Northeast. If it takes a little swindling on the part of the university to lend an assist to the athletics department, so be it. ‘Cuse fans can scour the scalping sites. Hopefully there’s no speculation this time.

