Despite Yesterday’s Chair-Throwing Melee, Georgetown Will Play That Same Chinese Basketball Team Tomorrow

Sina.com



Georgetown and the Bayi Rockets shook and made up today after engaging in a chaotic melee yesterday.The players held a “very cordial and friendly” meeting, according to Voice of America. And the coaches talked about continuing the relationship between the two teams past this summer.

We will see if any of this is true tomorrow, when the teams will somewhat surprisingly play another game against each other in Shanghai.

The game yesterday descended into chaos late in the fourth quarter.

Video shows Chinese players and supporters overwhelming the Georgetown students, stomping on them and chasing them out of the gym.

Hopefully tomorrow’s game is more subdued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.