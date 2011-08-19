A Wild Brawl Between Georgetown Basketball Players And A Chinese Team Erupted In China This Morning

Photo: Sina.com

An exhibition game between Georgetown and the Chinese professional team Baiyi descended into chaos this morning.Gene Wang of the Washington Post began tweeting live from the melee two hours ago.



“Chairs were being thrown. Players and coaches had to dodge water bottles hurled from stands.” he wrote.

He later reported that all G-Town players and coaches are OK. And we should have more details from him soon.

In the meantime, there’s a long account of the game from on a Georgetown message board HoyaTalk. It claims that the refs lost control of the game — calling fouls on Georgetown everytime down the court.

Pushing and shoving commenced, and a full-blown brawl involving players, coaches, and fans erupted in the fourth quarter.

Sina.com has pictures of the melee.

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m.:

Video has arrived.

UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.:

We now have the full sequence of events from the Washington Post’s Gene Wang.

With nine minutes left in the game, Georgetown coach John Thompson III pulled his team off the court amid a chaotic scene in Beijing involving fist-fighting, chair-throwing, and bottle-hurling.

The score was tied at 64.

Throughout the second half, players were jawing at eachother about perceived hard fouls. At halftime, Baiyi had 11 fouls to Georgetown’s 28.

After senior guard Jason Clark was fouled hard in the fourth quarter, both benches ran onto the court, and bedlam ensued.

Wang reports that Chinese police did little to stop the fighting.

Still no video, but stay tuned.

UPDATE, 11:11 a.m.:

Georgetown coach John Thompson III has released an official statement:

“Tonight, two great teams played a very competitive game that unfortunately ended after heated exchanges with both teams. We sincerely regret that this situation occurred.

We remain grateful for the opportunity our student-athletes are having to engage in a sport they love here in China, while strengthening their understanding of a nation we respect and admire at Georgetown University.”

Still waiting on further details of the brawl, as well as video. When we get either of those things, we’ll post them here.

