Another French Politician Was Just Arrested For Sexual Assault

Photo: AP

Georges Tron, formerly France’s public works minister, has been arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted two women in the town where he is now Mayor, reports The Telegraph.Tron allegedly offered the women foot massages in the town hall of Evry, south of Paris. He then allegedly assaulted the women. It is reported a third woman may have also come forward.



Tron resigned from the government on May 29th after the allegations first came to light. He has not yet been charged with any crime.

The accusations came out after Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s arrest for sexual assault in New York.

“I am not naive; they are trying to echo an affair taking place the other side of the Atlantic,” Tron told Reuters at the time.

