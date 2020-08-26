If Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Georges St. Pierre, the winner will be the greatest MMA fighter ever, the Russian's coach says

Photos by Frank Franklin II / Mahmoud Khaled / AP Photos Georges St. Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The winner of the prospective Georges St. Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov mega-bout would produce MMA’s best ever fighter, Javier Mandez said this week.

Mendez is the founder and head trainer at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, and has often been by Nurmagomedov’s side through the years.

He will be cornering Nurmagomedov in his upcoming lightweight championship fight against Justin Gaethje.

After fighting Gaethje, Nurmagomedov could fight St. Pierre in one of the biggest fights in MMA history. Mendez says the Russia wants the fight to pay tribute to the memory of his father, who died earlier this year.

That’s according to the San Jose-based American Kickboxing Academy founder Javier Mendez, the long-time coach of Nurmagomedov, 31.

The Dagestani sambo expert must first dispatch Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 23, which is no easy feat considering the American striker’s signature victory over Tony Ferguson earlier this summer.

Should Nurmagomedov retain his UFC lightweight championship against Gaethje, he would be one win shy of a flawless 30-0 record – an achievement Mendez said Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap often talked about retiring on.

Speaking to MMA Junkie this week, in a response to whether a St. Pierre and Nurmagomedov would decide MMA’s best fighter, Mendez said: “I think so, and so does Khabib. The person that beats GSP will be the best of all time.”

The two fighters have often been linked with a bout in the last 12 months.

The Canadian, 39, held the UFC welterweight championship every year from 2007 to retirement in 2013, beating Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, and Nick Diaz along the way, before returning to the Octagon in 2017 to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship. He won that fight by submission, then retired again.

Though he has not fought since, St. Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi said in October last year that the wrestler would only return again should the opponent be Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.

Earlier this year, St. Pierre appeared eager to fight Nurmagomedov, but claimed the issue was with the UFC as the company feared he’d win, then immediately retire with the championship much like he did after finishing Bisping.

This month St. Pierre invited the UFC to call him and make him an offer he couldn’t refuse so that a mega-bout involving Nurmagomedov could be arranged.

Now, Mendez said Nurmagomedov would like to fight St. Pierre in his 30th and final bout. “He might do that because all the times that I was with him and his dad, they have talked about those things: two more fights, 30-0.

“They want to a legacy fight, then be done and help the other guys that are starting their fighting careers.”

Nurmagomedov would be doing it for his father

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a respected MMA trainer in Dagestan,died aged 57 in July after battling the coronavirus.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s AKA gym-mate Dan Cormier, a former two-weight UFC champion, said this month that he expects the wrestler to use his father’s death as motivation ahead of his high-stakes 155-pound title fight with Gaethje.

Mendez told MMA Junkie that Nurmagomedov’s father’s influence will likely extend beyond the UFC 254 battle.

“He doesn’t want that [GSP] fight for money and that’s what his father wanted. He told me, ‘That’s what my father wants. What do you think coach?’ And I was like, ‘You know, if that’s what your father wants, we can do it, and if that’s what you want as well.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to do it for my father, so I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’

“But if he doesn’t want to end his career he can jump back in there. He’s young, he’s only 31, so he still has a more years of fighting. I’m not going to tell him he has to fight. I’m going to go with what he wants to do.”

